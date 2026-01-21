Rosewood Exuma developer: Service dock cut by ‘a third’

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The developer behind the $200m Rosewood Exuma project last night asserted it has reduced the size of its service dock by one-third in the latest plans submitted to Bahamian planning authorities for a new site plan approval.

Yntegra Group, the Miami-based developer, responding after a senior Department of Physical Planning official asserted there are “significant concerns” over the service dock’s location said that the new design involved consultation with Bahamian environmental specialists.

In a statement, it added that the revised site plan has significantly scaled back the service dock, reducing its size and moving it farther away from neighbouring properties such as Turtlegrass Resort and Island Club, which has been among its chief opponents.

Yntegra Group also pledged to have cut down on cubic dredging volumes and the size of the area that will be impacted, noting there are no zoning or planning laws prohibiting a dock in East Sampson Cay’s North Bay.

“Yntegra believes that revision and refinement are integral to responsible development and an important part of creating a world-class resort,” it said.

“We have revised our designs following many constructive conversations with the local community, and are working with respected, experienced Bahamian scientists and professionals to ensure that our environmental credentials continue to meet the highest global standards.

“In our revised site plan, we have reduced the service dock by around a third and moved it much further from our neighbouring property. We have also reduced the dredge in volume and area, and almost halved the size of the seawall and floating dock,” Yntegra Group continued.

“It should be noted that no zoning or planning restrictions exist under the law prohibiting the construction of a service dock in the North Bay. The environmental concerns have been, and are continuing to be, addressed by DEPP (Department of Environmental Planning and Protection).”

Yntegra Group said the Department of Physical Planning has confirmed the resort’s scale, design and land use are consistent with neighbouring developments, and voiced confidence that Rosewood Exuma will succeed both environmentally and commercially.

“The Department of Physical Planning has confirmed that ‘the scale, form, and land use of the project are generally consistent with resort developments on nearby cays in the Exumas’, and the proposal aligns with established tourism and economic development objectives for the region,” said Yntegra Group.

“Rosewood has 33 world-class properties globally, including in The Bahamas, all built to the highest environmental and operational standards. The local community is excited to have this prestigious brand, creating jobs and opportunities for Bahamians in Exuma and the Cays. Another Rosewood property in The Bahamas is a strong demonstration of our commitment to Exuma and the resort's viability.

“We are confident that the Rosewood Exuma will be a great success for people and planet, and we welcome the chance to take the Town Planning Committee and the wider public through our revised plans next month.”

Bahamian planning authorities have expressed ongoing concerns about the location of the $200m Rosewood Exuma resort’s service dock despite supporting the overall resort concept in principle.

Jehan Wallace, assistant director at the Department of Physical Planning, emphasised in a January 13, 2026, report that relocating the dock is essential for environmentally responsible, sustainable and resilient development.

Previous complaints from neighbouring developers, including Turtlegrass Resort and Island Club and Over Yonder Cay, had already prompted the withdrawal of the project’s initial site plan before a formal hearing, highlighting the sensitivity of the dock’s location.

Ms Wallace argued that while the proposed land use aligns with other resort developments in Exuma, the dock’s position poses environmental risks and remains a serious point of objection for the Department of Physical Planning due to the ecological sensitivity of the area.

She also highlighted operational and regulatory issues, explaining that placing the dock in a scenic, high-amenity area could disrupt the natural environment that attracts visitors and reduce opportunities for marine recreation.

“Notwithstanding this support for the project in principle, the Department has significant concerns regarding the proposed location of the service dock on the environmentally-sensitive side of the cay. For the reasons outlined below, the relocation of the service dock is considered essential to ensure environmentally responsible, resilient and sustainable development,” Ms Wallace said.

“The long-term success of a resort in the Exumas depends on the protection of pristine beaches, healthy marine ecosystems and high-quality natural landscapes. The proposed siting of the service dock would introduce operational activity into a high-amenity area, diminish marine recreation and undermine the environmental character that defines the resort's market appeal and value.”

Ms Wallace also highlighted regulatory concerns associated with allowing the service dock to remain in the proposed location, noting that due to it being placed in a sensitive coastal area it will face much stricter review from regulators and environmental authorities such as the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP).

“Developments within sensitive coastal environments are subject to heightened scrutiny during planning and environmental review. The current dock location increases regulatory risk, potential stakeholder objection and future mitigation obligations,” said Ms Wallace, adding that a dock in such a location is more likely to suffer damage, require frequent repairs or become unreliable over time due to exposure.

“From an operational standpoint, sensitive beach systems are less suitable for service infrastructure and are more vulnerable to erosion, storm surge and sea-level rise. Relocation would reduce long-term maintenance, improve operational reliability and enhance climate resilience,” said Ms Wallace.

“While the Planning Department may support the overall resort concept as its land use is similar to nearby cays, the proposed location of the service dock presents a concerning environmental and planning risk.”

The Rosewood Exuma development spans 131.2 acres and includes 33 hotel units, 40 residential cottages, and over 100 buildings, accommodating up to 460 guests with 150 employee housing units.

A revised Heads of Agreement for the project was signed with the Government on May 21, 2024, and its certificate of environmental clearance (CEC) was granted on June 23, 2025. Geotechnical works were said to have been “extended until June 30, 2026”, with temporary housing and maintenance works approved to start on June 5 last year. Civil works design approvals for paving, grading and maintenance have also been obtained.

Despite these approvals, the service dock’s location remains a central concern, and it is expected to be a key topic at the upcoming public consultation on February 5, 2026, at Black Point All-Age School.