Sands: ZNS Chief must resign post

ZNS General Manager Clint Watson is facing fresh calls for his resignation from leadership of the state broadcaster amid a public clash with a Freeport radio station host yesterday.

The call was issued from Free National Movement chairman Dr Duane Sands, who argued that Mr Watson should step aside immediately, citing concerns about political neutrality and public confidence in the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas.

It came as Mr Watson was refused entry to Riddim 102.7FM in Freeport, where he attempted to respond live to on-air criticism by radio talk show host Darren Cooper on the programme, “It Is What It Is”.

On air, Mr Cooper lambasted officials over reports of a dinner held for ZNS executives on the island while many Grand Bahamians are experiencing economic hardship.

“They went for dinner Monday night at Dolphin Cove, and all I was basically saying was that contractors are trying to get paid but then we have government agencies, and I played the clip where the prime minister was advising us, the people to manage our spending and limit how we recklessly spend,” he said.

“And so I only highlighted the fact that while we are encouraged to manage our spending, we have government agencies lavishly living when people are hungry.”

Mr Cooper said Mr Watson was told he could call into the programme but would not be allowed into the studio. He said Mr Watson arrived unannounced and demanded airtime, describing the move as inappropriate and an abuse of authority.

“Who are you to show up to a private station owned by a Bahamian to demand what you're not allowed to do by your station that you're in charge of? This just shows the abuse of power by a desired candidate who should not be the general manager at this time,” said Mr Cooper.

After being denied access, Mr Watson and several ZNS employees gathered outside the station. Mr Watson later went live on ZNS social media platforms to rebut claims raised during the programme.

Mr Watson rejected claims that the gathering was an organised protest or an abuse of authority.

“That was the morning shift,” Mr Watson said.

“They came out there in solidarity because I was out there and they all heard I was out there so they came down there to show their support,” he explained. “So it wasn't a protest.”

The ZNS general manager said the dinner held in Grand Bahama was part of a planned executive staff conclave and awards event. He said many of the expenses were paid personally by staff in an effort to support local businesses.

“Our employees went, paid their money to the local restaurant, and had dinner to support the local economy,” Mr Watson said.

Mr Watson also rejected claims that he should have phoned in instead of seeking to appear in person.

“Why do I need to go and call in if I'm there? I am at your door,” he said. “So, if I'm there, what's the difference between me calling in or me just sitting at the microphone and talking?”

For his part, Dr Sands said the role of ZNS general manager requires impartiality, adding that the public broadcaster’s credibility is undermined when its chief executive engages in partisan political activity. He said Mr Watson’s continued leadership while pursuing political ambitions presents a conflict that cannot be reconciled.

Mr Watson has previously said he would resign if formally nominated as a Progressive Liberal Party candidate. Dr Sands rejected that position, stating that the conflict arises from remaining in office while engaging in political activity.