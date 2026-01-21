UB Mingoes fall to Panthers in straight sets

THE University of the Bahamas Mingoes women’s volleyball team got their four-game winning streak broken with a 3-0 loss to the Panthers in New Providence Volleyball Association (NPVA) action at the DW Davis Gymnasium on Sunday.

UB fell 25-10, 25-20 and 25-19 with the full team back after the Christmas break. The loss drops them to a 4-3 win/loss record in the NPVA.

UB’s assistant coach Shanyhah Bowe said the ladies played a bit timid.

“They were not communicating nor speaking on the court and that showed in the way that they played,” Bowe said. “We the coaching staff told them that the more they talk, the more they have more fun, open up and be more fun on the court. That was their downfall, being timid based on the team they played – the defending champions.”

It was a slow start for UB in the first set when they went into a 12-4 hole. UB never recovered as they fell 25-10.

The second set started out more competitive than the first with UB tying the game at five points apiece. They then trailed 16-15. That was as close they got before trailing 22-18 as they dropped that set 25-18.

UB put themselves in an early 8-1 deficit early in the third set. They tried to claw their way back midway in the set trailing 20-14. It was a little too late as the Panthers won 25-19.

Middle blocker Garinique Hollingsworth led UB with second total points. Patrice Ferguson and Samaya Tucker chipped in with four points each.

The Panthers was led by Sari Albury who finished with nine points.

Bowe said they will be looking to work on the service errors and defence before they take on the Technicians at 7pm today at the DW Davis Gymnasium.