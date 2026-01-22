Leroy Major hints at possible run as indpendent - ‘Nothing is off the table’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

SOUTHERN Shores MP Leroy Major yesterday left open the possibility of running as an independent in the next general election, saying “nothing is off the table.”

His remarks come as questions continue over his standing within the Progressive Liberal Party, particularly after he was absent from recent candidate interviews for Southern Shores aspirants at the PLP’s headquarters.

Asked directly about rumours of an independent run, he said “time will tell” and urged residents to “watch the road” when pressed further about his intentions.

When questioned about his absence from the PLP meeting and whether he had been advised to step aside, Mr Major again declined to give a clear answer, repeating only: “Watch the road”.

Mr Major first drew national attention last year after publicly criticising what he described as the unequal distribution of resources and voicing frustration over the treatment of backbenchers in an interview with The Tribune.

He later sought to walk back those remarks in the House of Assembly, saying his comments had been misunderstood and misrepresented, a position The Tribune disputed and stood by its reporting.

Interest in the Southern Shores seat has since intensified as the PLP moves closer to selecting its candidate. Deputy chairman Obie Roberts and ZNS General Manager Clint Watson have both expressed interest and were recently interviewed by the party’s Candidates Committee.

Asked whom he supports for the nomination, Mr Major again avoided a direct response, instead questioning whether he had ever made a public statement on Southern Shores or addressed its residents formally.

Asked about growing tension between supporters of Mr Roberts and Mr Watson, Mr Major said the issue was beyond his pay grade.

“My job is as a sitting member of parliament, to continue to serve my people, and that’s what I have been doing for day one.”

He said he intends to meet with constituents and let them know “what time it is.”

“I could tell you this, whoever they put in Southern Shores, tell them go bring their boss,” he added.



