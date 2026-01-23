Arresting officer denies beating suspect in attempted murder trial

By PAVEL BAILEY

A POLICE officer yesterday denied assaulting a man who is on trial for allegedly attempting to shoot two police officers with a rifle at St Lucia Crescent in 2022.

Antonio Cartwright, 34, is standing trial before Justice Franklyn Williams on charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Prosecutors allege Cartwright shot at and attempted to kill Sergeant 3614 Danielle Wilson and Police Constable 4318 Whitley Brown while they were on patrol on May 5, 2022.

Detective Constable 4032 Tenaj Rolle, the arresting officer, testified that after the alleged shooting he went to No. 44 St Lucia Crescent, where he spoke with PC Brown, who was standing at the door.

He said ASP Miller asked whether Sergeant Wilson was all right.

DC Rolle told the court that he heard movement from behind the door and kicked it open. He said he searched a manhole in the roof, along with the kitchen, bathroom and two bedrooms.

He said that, accompanied by ASP Miller, he then opened the door to a third bedroom tactically, entered with his weapon at the low-ready position and then raised it.

Inside the room, he saw the defendant sitting on a bed and sweating heavily.

DC Rolle said he identified himself as a police officer and instructed the defendant to get up. While the defendant complied, DC Rolle said he resisted arrest by raising his hands as officers attempted to place handcuffs on him.

DC Rolle later transported the defendant to the police station.

Under cross-examination by defence attorney Stanley Rolle, DC Rolle said he was not wearing a body camera during the incident, explaining that officers were not equipped with them at the time.

He denied suggestions that he failed to tell the defendant to get up or explain the reason for his arrest. He also denied rushing at the defendant while he was on the bed or striking him.

DC Rolle said he had received information that fellow officers had been assaulted with a firearm and that he acted with caution based on that information.

When questioned about his report that the defendant was sweating, DC Rolle said it was a sunny day. Although he could not recall the temperature inside the house, he said the front windows were open.

Mr Rolle suggested that both the officer and the defendant were sweating because DC Rolle had beaten the defendant. DC Rolle maintained that he never touched him.

DC Rolle said he did not show the defendant his warrant card because there was no time to do so.

Mr Rolle suggested that there was no time because DC Rolle jumped the defendant as soon as the door was opened, an allegation DC Rolle denied.

DC Rolle told the jury that the defendant was wearing shorts at the time of his arrest.

Justice Williams later explained to the jury that prosecutors allege the defendant fled from police before entering the house where he was arrested.

The judge also told the jury there was no evidence that the defendant sustained injuries.

Janet Munnings and Jacklyn Burrows are prosecuting the case.