Davis calls for unity as PLP ratifies second slate of candidates

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

Lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE Progressive Liberal Party last night ratified its second slate of candidates ahead of the next general election during an event at party headquarters, drawing a large and energetic crowd of supporters.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis addressed party members, acknowledging that some supporters may have been disappointed that their preferred candidates were not selected. He urged unity and encouraged supporters to focus on the wider national interest.

Mr Davis reflected on his own experience of political disappointment, stressing the importance of loyalty to the party and the stakes of the upcoming election. He also welcomed the newly ratified candidates.

“PLPs, I have been in politics long enough to know this truth," he said. "There are moments when the candidate you supported did not get the nod. Moments when the result did not go the way you prayed for. Moments when disappointment sits heavy in your chest and I do not speak about that as an observer, I was one of those candidates.

“I know what it feels like to fall short.

"I know what it feels like to be counted out. I know what it feels like to hear ‘no’ when your heart was set on ‘yes’. But I also know this, I got back up, I dusted myself off and I did my duty to this party because I understood something bigger than myself. I understood that when the PLP wins, Bahamas wins.”

Last night, 15 candidates were ratified, including 12 incumbents and three newcomers.

These include Ronnell Ambrister who was ratified MICAL. During her address, she became tearful as she expressed gratitude to the party and to future constituents.

Other ratified candidates included North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish; Leonardo Lightbourne, MP for North Andros; Wayde Watson, MP for Bain and Grants Town; Patricia Deveaux, MP for Bamboo Town; Sylvanus Petty for North Eleuthera; and Clay Sweeting for Central and South Eleuthera.

Wayne Munroe was ratified to serve Freetown despite a challenge from resident and long-time PLP member Ormanique Bowe.

Additional ratified candidates included Darron Pickstock, MP for Golden Isles, who won his seat in the November 2025 by-election following the death of Vaughn Miller.

Also taking the stage were Lisa Rahming, MP for Marathon; Bradley Fox Jr for Central and South Abaco; Zane Lightbourne, MP for Yamacraw; new candidate Owen Wells for St James; and Michael Halkitis for St Barnabas.

The ratification event featured supporters blowing horns and wearing PLP paraphernalia. It was more elaborate than the party’s first ratification, with candidate tents, large screens and lighting.

Despite intermittent rainfall, two guest artists performed, and each candidate briefly addressed the crowd, outlining their background and plans for their constituencies.