GBPA chief: ‘Companies don’t invest where they’ve lost faith’

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The Grand Bahama Port Authority’s (GBPA) president yesterday hailed AML Foods’ $10.3m investment in a new distribution centre as a sign of investor confidence in Freeport, asserting: “Companies do not invest millions of dollars in places they have lost faith in.”

Ian Rolle, speaking at the ground-breaking for the Queen’s Highway facility that will create 20 jobs, said: “This is not merely a milestone for AML Foods; it is a declaration of confidence in Freeport and in the resilient people of Grand Bahama.

“And, on behalf of the Grand Bahama Port Authority, I offer sincere congratulations to AML Foods, its Board, its leadership and its team. We thank you for choosing - once again - to believe in this island.

“Now friends, let me say this plainly: Companies do not invest millions of dollars in places they have lost faith in. They do not return to properties marked by storms unless they see sunshine ahead.”

Mr Rolle said the project will bring both short-term and long-term benefits to Grand Bahama, generating “immediate economic activity” during the construction phase while providing “lasting value” to the community through the expected 20 permanent hires.

“This project, representing an investment of $10.3m, will create immediate economic activity through construction and professional services, and lasting value through 20 new permanent jobs. It strengthens supply chains, enhances efficiency and reinforces Grand Bahama’s role as a strategic logistics and distribution hub for our nation,” he added.

Gavin Watchorn, the BISX-listed food retail and franchise group’s president and chief executive, said the distribution centre in Freeport is a strategic investment that will improve operational efficiency and generate broader economic activity on the island.

He said the company plans to hire local contractors when possible, and added: “This distribution centre is a strategic investment in both our business and in Grand Bahama.

“By investing $10.3m in this facility, we are strengthening our ability to serve customers nationwide while creating new jobs and supporting economic activity on the island. As with every AML project, we will be using local contractors wherever possible, ensuring that the economic benefits of this development circulate within the community.”

The new distribution centre, located on Queen’s Highway at the site of AML Foods’ former Solomon’s grocery store site, will serve as a central hub for the group’s operations across Grand Bahama, New Providence, Exuma and Eleuthera, improving supply chain efficiency, product availability and support for its store network.

AML Foods has an established presence in Grand Bahama, including two Solomon’s grocery stores, Cost Right Wholesale Club, a Domino’s Pizza location, and its Freeport corporate office, collectively employing around 300 persons. The distribution centre is scheduled for construction completion in the 2026 third quarter, with operations expected to begin shortly thereafter.