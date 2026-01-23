Heads of Agreement signed for $283m New Providence Specialty Hospital

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

The Ministry of Health says progress continues on the proposed specialty hospital, with a key financing document now sent to Beijing for finalisation.

Minister of Health and Wellness Michael Darville said a document from the Export-Import Bank of China was received by the Ministry of Finance over the holiday period, signed, and returned to Beijing.

“I’m pleased to report that the document, the final document from the ExIm Bank, was FedExed to the Bahamas, signed and forwarded back to Beijing for finalisation,” Mr Darville said.

He said once the document is returned, remaining details associated with the project will be completed.

Mr Darville added that he intends to table a communication in the House of Assembly outlining the parameters of the agreement once finalised.

“I’ve made it very clear in the House of Assembly that I would bring a communication where I would lay on the table all of the parameters associated with that contractual signing,” he said.