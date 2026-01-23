Pair of siblings charged over vulgar shanty demolition clash

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

TWO Eleuthera property owners were formally charged yesterday over a confrontation that erupted during a government demolition exercise in Spanish Wells earlier this month, an incident that was purportedly captured on video and widely circulated on social media.

Siblings Blake and Dominique Pinder appeared before acting Magistrate Gwendolyn Patram and pleaded not guilty to charges of disorderly behaviour, obscene language and abusive language. Blake Pinder also faces an additional charge of obstruction.

The charges arise from a clash between the siblings and members of the Unregulated Community Action Task Force during the demolition of condemned structures in a shantytown area of Spanish Wells. Prosecutors allege the defendants shouted racial slurs and obstructed officials as the operation was being carried out, allegations both denied in court.

As a condition of their release, the defendants were ordered not to post anything about the matter on social media. The case was adjourned to February 4.

The confrontation followed a demolition exercise that drew national attention after videos circulated online showing heated exchanges between the siblings and task force officers. The operation formed part of a broader government initiative to remove unregulated structures deemed unsafe or unlawful.

Prior to the charges being laid, Blake Pinder had publicly accused government officials of illegally demolishing property owned by his family, arguing that authorities failed to properly engage him despite efforts to regularise the development. He maintained that the land, owned by his late father for decades, had been used to provide housing and had existing utility connections, and he disputed its classification as a shantytown.

He also previously claimed that he had sought assurances from local officials ahead of the demolition and raised concerns about how the exercise was conducted.