RBDF marine among two men charged in Carmichael shooting and robbery

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO men accused of aiding in the robbery and shooting of a woman near a business on Carmichael Road last week were remanded to prison yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Adrius Austin, 38, aided and abetted the armed robbery and attempted murder of a woman on January 16. Police reported that the victim was robbed and shot by male suspects around 2pm that day. She was last listed in stable condition in the hospital.

Austin and another man are accused of driving the getaway vehicle, a grey Suzuki Jeep, which was later found abandoned off Cowpen Road near the Haitian Village with both the driver’s and passenger’s doors open. Police said a wallet containing the victim’s driver’s licence was recovered from the vehicle.

Austin and co-accused Deon Burrows, 37, are also accused of robbing Tia Wilson of $1,238 while armed with a handgun as she worked as a cashier at Chances Web Shop on East Street South on January 6.

Prosecutors allege the same vehicle was used as the getaway car in both incidents. Austin is further accused of aiding and abetting another armed robbery on that same day.

The men were not required to enter pleas to charges of abetment to commit armed robbery, abetment to commit attempted murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery when they appeared before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley.

They were informed that their matters will proceed to the Supreme Court by way of voluntary bills of indictment and advised of their right to apply for bail in the higher court.

Both men were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services pending service of their voluntary bills of indictment on June 11.

Inspector Deon Barr prosecuted.