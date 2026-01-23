Teenager granted bail in Kemp Road firearm case

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 17-year-old boy accused of possessing a loaded firearm near Kemp Road earlier this week was granted bail yesterday.

Prosecutors allege the teenager, whose name is being withheld because he is a minor, attempted to flee on foot after police approached him for suspicious behaviour on Whites Road around 9pm on January 20.

During the chase, police said they saw the suspect discard a brown pouch containing a black Springfield XD .45 pistol and six rounds of ammunition. Both the firearm and the defendant were recovered.

The teenager denied charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr. His guardian was present in court.

Bail was set at $7,500 with one or two sureties. As part of his bail conditions, the defendant must sign in daily at the Wulff Road Police Station and observe a 6pm to 7am curfew.

The matter returns for trial on April 22.

Sergeant 3004 Forbes prosecuted, and Kimberley Rolle represented the defendant.