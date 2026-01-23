US men remanded as Crown appeals bail in illegal fishing case

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO American men accused of illegally operating a fishing vessel in Bahamian waters on 17 occasions over the past two years were remanded yesterday after the prosecution successfully stayed their bail pending an appeal.

Prosecutors allege that Matt Vinson Blodgett, 45, of Miami Lakes, Florida, and Isfrain Miguel Ferreiro Jr, 30, of Hialeah, Florida, engaged in fishing activities without a licence aboard the vessel Rayne Check on 17 occasions between March 23 2024 and January 12.

The pair were also found with three THC vape pens in Black Point, Exuma, on January 12. The seized drugs were valued at $60.

Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms granted each defendant bail in the amount of $50,000, with the condition that their vessel remain confiscated. However, she stayed her ruling after Sergeant 2257 Wilkinson indicated the prosecution’s intention to appeal.

Sergeant Wilkinson argued that, as American citizens, the defendants were unlikely to return for trial and further contended that the Magistrate lacked jurisdiction to grant bail under Article 117 of the Fisheries Act.

As a result, the defendants remain on remand at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services while the prosecution pursues its appeal before the Supreme Court.

Last week, the men were charged with 17 counts of engaging a fishing vessel without a charter fishing licence, matters which will be heard in the Supreme Court.

Ferreiro Jr separately pleaded guilty to possession of dangerous drugs before Magistrate Whyms. The charge against Blodgett was withdrawn. Ferreiro was fined $300 or one month in prison.

The men are scheduled to return to court on April 24 for service of their voluntary bills of indictment.

Sheanda Cooper-Rolle and Alphonso Lewis represented the defendants.



