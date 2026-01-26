68-year-old man killed in East Bay Street assault

A 68-year-old man was killed during an assault on East Bay Street on Saturday night after he was struck with a stick during an altercation.
Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 8pm, officers from the Marine Support and Services Branch were in the area of Dunmore Lane when they observed a man striking another man. The officers intervened and found the victim unresponsive.
Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene and later pronounced the man dead.
A 39-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with the incident as investigations continue.
