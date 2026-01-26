BLTA holds its first tournament of season

THE Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association successfully concluded its first tournament for the 2026 tennis season. The U14/U16 New Year's Tournament was held at the National Tennis Centre (NTC) this weekend.

Juniors in the U14 and U16 categories had an opportunity to compete and showcase their tennis skills. The matches were exciting and the following players emerged victorious:

GS14

Champion: Rebecca Bitan

Runner Up: Victoria Sandi-Aguilar

BS14

Champion: Harrison Van Onselen

Runner Up: Kingson Rees

BS 16

Champion: Ayai Bethel

Runner Up: Synaj Watkins

G16

Champion: Rebecca Bitan

Runner Up: Caitlyn Pratt

In a press release, the BLTA extended congratulations to all the players in the U14 and U16 divisions.

“Continue to work hard and you will reap the fruits of your labour.

“We also congratulate the champions and the runners up, continue to shine and excel.

“We make special mention and congratulate our double crown champion of the New Year's tournament, Rebecca Bitan, who captured the Girls U14 and U16 championship titles.

Perry Newton, president of the BLTA, thanked the officiating team who made sure the tournament ran smoothly and efficiently.

“The first tournament of the year sets the stage for more great tournaments to follow. The next sanctioned tournament for juniors will be held in Grand Bahama February 13-15.

The 2026 tennis calendar is filled with opportunities to compete on a local and international level.

Eligible players are encouraged to participate,” according to the press release.