0

BLTA holds its first tournament of season

As of Monday, January 26, 2026

THE Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association successfully concluded its first tournament for the 2026 tennis season. The U14/U16 New Year's Tournament was held at the National Tennis Centre (NTC) this weekend. 

Juniors in the U14 and U16 categories had an opportunity to compete and showcase their tennis skills. The matches were exciting and the following players emerged victorious:

GS14 

Champion: Rebecca Bitan 

Runner Up: Victoria Sandi-Aguilar

BS14 

Champion: Harrison Van Onselen 

Runner Up: Kingson Rees

BS 16 

Champion: Ayai Bethel 

Runner Up: Synaj Watkins 

G16 

Champion:  Rebecca Bitan 

Runner Up: Caitlyn Pratt 

In a press release, the BLTA extended congratulations to all the players in the U14 and U16 divisions.

“Continue to work hard and you will reap the fruits of your labour. 

“We also congratulate the champions and the runners up, continue to shine and excel.

“We make special mention and congratulate our double crown champion of the New Year's tournament, Rebecca Bitan, who captured the Girls U14 and U16 championship titles.

Perry Newton, president of the BLTA, thanked the officiating team who made sure the tournament ran smoothly and efficiently. 

“The first tournament of the year sets the stage for more great tournaments to follow. The next sanctioned tournament for juniors  will be held in Grand Bahama February 13-15.

The 2026 tennis calendar is filled with opportunities to compete on a local and international level.

Eligible players are encouraged to participate,” according to the press release.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment