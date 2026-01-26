Bombscare at Miami airport leaves Bahamians stranded

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

DOZENS of Bahamian travelers were left frantic at Miami International Airport yesterday after a bomb scare triggered evacuations and flight delays.

Videos sent to The Tribune show passengers huddled together and lined up as US security personnel moved through the terminal.

A Bahamasair passenger said he arrived at the airport around 5.15 pm for check-in to find chaotic scenes unfolding.

“Evacuations were already under way, and it turned out to be our area where the ticket counter is located,” he said.

“Police were everywhere. Task forces were out in full force, and people had to scatter, even outside the airport. The only thing I was worrying about is if we had to change our date to another departure.”

As the situation unfolded at the terminal, multiple passengers aboard a Bahamasair flight arriving in Miami were forced to remain on the aircraft for hours until clearance was given.

Flight data showed the aircraft departed New Providence shortly after 5.30pm and arrived 40 minutes later but passengers said it had not deplaned as of 8pm last night.

“It was a 7.45pm flight departure. Now it looks like we’ll be leaving out here around 9 to 9.30pm,” the passenger said, adding it appeared to be a full flight.

According to international reports, authorities in Miami responded to reports of unattended luggage deemed a “suspicious item” at a terminal on the departures level shortly after 5pm.

US officials identified the luggage and evacuated everyone in the surrounding area out of an abundance of caution.

The all-clear was reportedly given around 7.40 pm, and airport operations later returned to normal.

Bahamasair officials did not return calls or respond to messages seeking comment up to press time.