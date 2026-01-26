Dupuch-Carron pledges MICAL support despite withdrawal

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

ROBERT Dupuch-Carron says he will continue working to improve the MICAL constituency, including plans to deploy ambulances and expand emergency medical services in the Family Islands, despite withdrawing from the Progressive Liberal Party nomination race.

Mr Dupuch-Carron reiterated that his support for the MICAL constituency will continue, stressing that he is not going anywhere but will instead serve in a different role.

He had been touted as a heavyweight pick for the Progressive Liberal Party nomination in the Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins and Long Cay constituency. Earlier this month, however, he officially withdrew his nomination application, citing concerns about a potential conflict of interest with the company he founded, The Bahamas Aviation, Climate & Severe Weather Network (BACSWN).

However, many MICAL residents and Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) members have expressed disappointment with his withdrawal.

Speaking during an interview on Beyond the Headlines with Shenique Miller on Thursday, Mr Dupuch-Carron elaborated on his decision to step away from seeking the nomination. He said he had to consider whether there would be a conflict of interest if he represented the government while holding his position at his company.

The Tribune president said his work to improve MICAL has not stopped. He highlighted plans to outfit the islands with ambulances, noting that the first six aviation-specific ambulances earmarked for the Family Islands arrived in New Providence last month. The initiative was facilitated through BACSWN’s strategic alliance with Response Plus Medical, the largest pre-hospital care and emergency medical services provider in the Middle East.

He said his team recently returned from Abu Dhabi, where negotiations were held for additional helicopters. He added that the six ambulances should be deployed to the islands soon and that 53 more ambulances are expected. He also said he is working on an outreach programme to help enhance the constituency.



















