Legal cloud fuels FNM anxiety in Long Island

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

CONCERNS that an unresolved court case could cost the Free National Movement the Long Island seat are weighing heavily on the party’s nomination race, as four aspirants — including the sitting MP — press their case for selection.

Those concerns surfaced repeatedly at a special FNM meeting on Long Island on Friday, where party leader Michael Pintard and senior officials met with supporters and heard presentations from the contenders.

The aspirants are incumbent Adrian Gibson, former Fort Charlotte MP Dr Andre Rollins, former FNM deputy chairman Brad McPhee and former FNM treasurer Michael Turnquest.

Each outlined his vision for the constituency, addressing issues such as senior citizens’ care, youth development, infrastructure and airport-related concerns. Dr Rollins and Mr McPhee presented in person, while Mr Gibson and Mr Turnquest appeared virtually. None of the aspirants were present for their rivals’ presentations, this newspaper understands.

Party insiders described the meeting as orderly and informative, but said anxiety about Mr Gibson’s ongoing legal battle dominated private discussions among supporters.

“The biggest concern is this case hanging over his head and the PLP would use that to the very end, and it doesn’t seem like it’s going to finish in time for him to nominate,” said one Long Islander who attended the meeting.

Supporters said Mr Gibson would otherwise have been a strong candidate, but many now appear to be leaning toward Dr Rollins, who is widely regarded as the frontrunner.

Speaking to The Tribune yesterday, Dr Rollins said he wants to be a strong voice for Long Island and advance the community’s concerns, stressing his respect for residents and the importance of party unity.

He said he would seek to maintain a constructive relationship with Mr Gibson if selected.

“I do believe that if we’re going to be strong as an organisation, that being the FNM, we have to try as best we can to be a united front, and if Adrian Gibson is a true supporter of the FNM, then I believe he’ll be part of our effort going forward,” he said.

“I’m not going to have anything negative to say about Mr Gibson. I’m not going to speculate about his political plans. That’s not my call.”

On Mr Gibson’s legal case, Dr Rollins said everyone is entitled to due process.

“In that regard, I have my thoughts as it pertains to his case, but will reserve comment on it at this time,” he said.

Mr McPhee said he believes he is the best candidate because he lives on Long Island and understands the island’s needs, pointing to the lack of banking services as a key issue. He added that regardless of the outcome, he would remain loyal to the FNM.

Party officials reportedly told supporters that a candidate for Long Island would be ratified soon, with another ratification expected on Thursday.

Contacted for comment, FNM secretary general Serfent Rolle, who also sits on the party’s candidates committee, declined to discuss details of the meeting but said he was encouraged by the turnout.

“It was a very fruitful exercise,” he said. “I thank everybody who was able to come and who contacted us before and afterwards with their views, their opinions and their concerns and pledging their support.”