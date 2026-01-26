Man admits to church break-ins receives 18-month prison sentence

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN who admitted to breaking into two churches last year to fund his drug habit was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Friday.

Jermaine “Gunz” Saunders broke into Great Commission Ministries on Wulff Road on March 10, 2025, stealing $151.98 worth of chicken legs, ribs and two plastic trays.

He also broke into St Barnabas Church on Wulff and Baillou Hill roads on July 20, 2025, stealing property valued at $1,716, including a television and six tables.

Saunders pleaded guilty before Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs to two counts of shopbreaking and stealing.

He accepted the facts of the case and apologised for his actions, admitting that he sold the stolen items to support his drug addiction.

After admonishing him for violating the sanctity of churches, Magistrate Isaacs sentenced Saunders to 18 months in prison.

Saunders was informed of his right to appeal the sentence.