PM and Minister of Energy and Transport tour progress at Blue Hills Solar Project

Prime Minister Philip ‘Brave” Davis, alongside Minister of Energy and Transport, JoBeth Coleby-Davis, touring the Blue Hills Solar Project, an initiative led by Madeleine Solar Power Limited, with the aim of highlighting the progress being made as The Bahamas moves from energy planning to real-world results.

“Projects like Blue Hills Solar plant, shows how renewable energy is taking shape on the ground—turning sunlight into sustainable power and long-term opportunity for communities across the country,” said Mrs Coleby-Davis.

“The Ministry of Energy and Transport continues to push this work forward through strong partnerships and responsible action, focused on building a cleaner, more resilient energy future for The Bahamas.”