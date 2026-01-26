PM and Minister of Energy and Transport tour progress at Blue Hills Solar Project

Prime Minister Philip ‘Brave” Davis, alongside Minister of Energy and Transport, JoBeth Coleby-Davis, touring the Blue Hills Solar Project, an initiative led by Madeleine Solar Power Limited, with the aim of highlighting the progress being made as The Bahamas moves from energy planning to real-world results.
“Projects like Blue Hills Solar plant, shows how renewable energy is taking shape on the ground—turning sunlight into sustainable power and long-term opportunity for communities across the country,” said Mrs Coleby-Davis.
“The Ministry of Energy and Transport continues to push this work forward through strong partnerships and responsible action, focused on building a cleaner, more resilient energy future for The Bahamas.”
Sickened 3 hours, 14 minutes ago
Watch your heads - chances are something will collapse.
quavaduff 2 hours, 10 minutes ago
Where better than our Bahamas for a solar energy program... who has more sunshine than us. Our entire energy grid needs to have solar energy as it's backbone. The fuels should be used on an emergency basis.
