Accountant charged with abetting $240k theft

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

AN accountant at Asa H Pritchard Ltd accused of aiding in the theft of nearly a quarter of a million dollars from the company over a four-year period was granted bail yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Deanna Wilson, 44, aided and abetted the theft of $241,517 from Asa H Pritchard between August 21, 2020 and December 4, 2024.

Wilson pleaded not guilty to seventeen counts of abetment to commit the offence of stealing before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly Burrows.

She was granted bail in the amount of $6,500 with two to three sureties. As part of her bail conditions, Wilson must sign in at her local police station every Thursday by 6pm and was warned not to interfere with any witnesses or risk having her bail revoked.

Her trial is set to begin on April 14.

Krystle Sauders represented the accused, while Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom prosecuted the matter.