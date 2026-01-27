‘General Orders don’t require ZNS chief to tender resignation’

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

PUBLIC Services Minister Pia Glover-Rolle has pushed back against opposition demands for the resignation of ZNS General Manager Clint Watson, insisting that General Orders do not require public officers to step aside while engaging in political activity unless and until they are formally ratified as candidates.

Her comments come amid a row over Mr Watson’s role as a Progressive Liberal Party aspirant for Southern Shores while continuing to lead the state-owned broadcaster — an arrangement the opposition says undermines public trust in ZNS.

The controversy has been further sharpened by the recent resignation of a ZNS journalist aligned with the Free National Movement. Jay Phillipe, a sports reporter at ZNS’ Grand Bahama station, stepped down last week to pursue the FNM nomination for Bain and Grants Town, saying he did so to avoid any perception of conflict while seeking political office.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Ms Glover-Rolle pointed to General Order 949, which governs political participation by public officers, and said the rules are clear.

“General orders, I think it's number 949, speaks to political participation. No one has to resign if they're participating in the process until they are ratified, which means until you're confirmed, you should not resign,” she said.

“There's no need for you to resign your post, and that's because you are in a competition. And unless you win the competition, you're chosen, and you're going to move forward in the political race, then it is not required of you to resign.”

However, FNM chairman Dr Duane Sands has argued that Mr Watson’s continued leadership of the state-owned broadcaster while pursuing political ambitions raises concerns about impartiality and public confidence in the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas.

He has argued that the appearance of impartiality is critical for a national broadcaster and that public confidence is eroded when its chief executive is engaged in partisan political activity.

Mr Watson has previously said he would resign if formally nominated as a Progressive Liberal Party candidate, a position Dr Sands has rejected as insufficient to address concerns over neutrality and public trust.



