Man charged with indecent assault of 17-year-old girl

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of indecently assaulting a teenage girl twice last week on John F Kennedy Drive and at Junkanoo Beach was granted bail yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Vickfred Victor, 32, inappropriately touched the private parts of a 17-year-old female in the Red Cross parking lot on John F Kennedy Drive on January 18.

Victor is further accused of inappropriately touching the same girl later that day at Junkanoo Beach.

He pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecent assault before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

Victor’s bail was set at $6,000 with one or two sureties. As part of his bail conditions, he must sign in at the Nassau Street Police Station on the last Sunday of every month.

He returns to court for trial on April 24.

Glendon Rolle represented the accused.