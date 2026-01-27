Mom pleads - ‘I want to put my son at rest’

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE family of a motorcyclist who died weeks after a Christmas Eve crash say they are trapped in limbo, unable to bury their son while waiting for answers they say police have yet to provide.

Charlene Forbes said her son, Llewellyn Forbes, was injured in a traffic collision on December 24 and died in the hospital on January 8, yet the family has not received the official traffic report, autopsy findings, or medical records needed to move forward.

She said repeated requests to the police have yielded no documentation and little clarity, leaving the family without closure and unable to lay him to rest.

“Yesterday made a month, and I have yet to hear what’s going on,” Ms Forbes said. “I want to put my son at rest. I need closure.

“I’m still waiting on the autopsy. I’m still waiting on the police report. I haven’t gotten anything official yet,” she said. “Please, I need someone to reach out to me and let me know what’s going on. That was my baby.”

According to relatives, the crash occurred at the intersection of Pioneer’s Way and East Atlantic Drive. A vehicle reportedly driven by a woman was travelling along East Atlantic Drive when it was in collision with two motorcyclists, including Llewellyn Forbes. He died two weeks later in the hospital. The family said no one has been charged.

Superintendent Christopher Farquharson, officer in charge of the Traffic Division, said the matter remains under active police investigation and that, upon completion, all relevant information will be shared with the family.

He said the family visited the Traffic Police Station on two occasions, during which condolences were extended on behalf of the Assistant Commissioner and the Commissioner of Police. He added that the family was updated on the matter and provided with an initial report on the accident investigation.

“Upon completion of the investigation, the file will be forwarded to the Attorney General’s Office for review,” he said.

Ms Forbes said the loss has been especially painful, noting that she has already lost her husband and another son.

“That’s three men in my life that are gone,” she said. “He took care of me. I don’t have a husband. He was my all in this world.”

Llewellyn’s sister, Shacoda Forbes, described her brother as quiet, hardworking, and skilled, saying he worked as a welder and could turn his hand to almost anything.

“He was a jack of all trades,” Ms Forbes said. “He wasn’t loud. Sometimes you wouldn’t even know he was in the room. But he was very impactful. If you asked him for help, he would show up.”

She said he was an avid motorcyclist and a member of the GB Bikers’ Association. She echoed her mother’s frustration, saying police have offered assurances but no concrete information.

Ms Forbes said the family wants to establish where any fault lies. “The police are only giving us dates and promises. We’ve been told we should hear something by the end of the week, but it has been two weeks now,”

She said the uncertainty has left the family unable to finalise funeral arrangements.

“We’re trying to figure out whether we can meet our expected funeral date or if it will be further prolonged,” Ms Forbes said.

Family members, she added, have visited the police station at least three times seeking updates. They were also told they would be allowed to view traffic footage connected to the crash, but that has not happened.

“We were told when we identified my brother that we would see the footage that same week,” she said. “That was two weeks ago. We still haven’t seen anything.”

Ms Forbes said the family has spoken with Chief Superintendent Henfield and that no charges have been laid.

Chante Wright of the Grand Bahama Bikers’ Association said about 20 riders were travelling together on Christmas Eve when a vehicle struck the last two motorcycles in the group.

“It is a great loss,” Ms Wright said. “Llewellyn had been riding for about two years and was one of our executive members. He was very impactful and a big contributor to our organisation.”

She warned that road safety is becoming an increasingly urgent concern.

The GB Bikers’ Association said it stands with the Forbes family as they continue to seek answers, accountability, and justice.