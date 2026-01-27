Murder suspect fined $1,500 for bail breach

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN awaiting trial for the 2019 murder of Jermaine Williams was fined yesterday after breaching his bail conditions for 35 days.

Ombre Moss, 24, failed to sign in at his local police station between November 3, 2025, and January 21.

Moss is accused of fatally shooting Williams on Second Street on December 29, 2019.

He pleaded guilty to violating his bail conditions before Assistant Chief Magistrate Kara Turnquest Deveaux.

Moss was fined $1,500 or faces six months in prison if he fails to pay.

Inspector K Wilkinson prosecuted the matter.