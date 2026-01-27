‘No minimum wage rise before election’

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

MINIMUM wage is unlikely to rise again before the next general election, Labour Minister Pia Glover-Rolle said, as the government instead focuses on training and upskilling initiatives aimed at moving workers beyond entry-level pay.

Ms Glover-Rolle confirmed that the national minimum wage, which rose by 24 percent in 2023 from $210 to $260 per week, is not expected to increase again in the near term, noting that discussions on a broader shift toward a livable wage remain ongoing.

“I don't think that is likely,” she said. “We just had a 24 percent increase in our minimum wage, and we're awaiting NTC guidance on how to move to a livable wage, but that also lies in the hands of the Prime Minister and the cabinet to make that determination.”

She stressed that the government’s policy direction is centred on helping Bahamians advance beyond minimum wage jobs through education, training, and skills development.

“Minimum wage is an entry-level starting salary,” she said. “What we have done is provide solutions to ensure Bahamians are able to earn higher wages through upskilling and training initiatives.”

Among the programmes highlighted was the Creative and Performing Arts School (CAPAS), which offers free training up to a bachelor’s degree in the performing arts, as well as the National Youth Guard, a stipendiary initiative that provides training in trades such as plumbing, carpentry, electrical work, office administration, and first response for young people aged 18 to 25.

Ms Glover-Rolle also pointed to the National Apprenticeship Program, which allows participants to earn while they learn. The programme’s first pilot cohort focused on maritime and construction fields, with future cohorts set to include construction, customer service, and hospitality. Other initiatives include Upskill Bahamas, DigiLearn, expanded Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute campuses across the Family Islands, and new offerings through the National Training Agency.

“We're encouraging Bahamians: yes, you begin at entry level, yes, you begin at minimum wage, but what are you doing to improve your skill set so that you can attract higher wages and greater income,” she said.

While labour unions initially welcomed the 2023 increase, some have continued to press for further adjustments in light of rising living costs. Business groups, meanwhile, have urged caution, warning that further increases could strain small and medium-sized enterprises.

Ms Glover-Rolle reiterated that, while further minimum wage hikes may not be imminent, the ministry remains focused on equipping Bahamians with the tools needed to earn higher incomes and sustain long-term economic mobility.

Her comments were made on the sidelines of the Ministry of Labour and Public Service’s annual planning symposium, themed “Reimagination Secured: System Strength in Securing Results”, which tracks progress on the ministry’s 10-point transformation plan.



