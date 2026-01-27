Officer: Attempted murder accused gave ‘no comment’

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A POLICE officer testified yesterday that a man accused of shooting at two officers in Elizabeth Estates in 2022 gave no comment during his police interview.

Antonio Cartwright, 34, is standing trial before Justice Franklyn Williams on charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Prosecutors allege that Cartwright shot at and attempted to kill Sergeant 3614 Danielle Wilson and Police Constable 4318 Whitley Brown while they were on patrol on May 5, 2022.

Detective Inspector Melbert Munroe said that at about 4pm he received information that fellow officers had been assaulted with a weapon in the area of St Lucia Crescent. He went to the scene, where he met several officers.

Inspector Munroe said Sergeant Wilson walked him through what had occurred. He added that he had inquired about nearby homes with security cameras, but without success.

Later that day, Inspector Munroe interviewed the defendant in the presence of his attorney, Wendawn Miller-Frazier. After informing Cartwright of the charges against him, the officer said the defendant gave no comment when asked whether he shot at police officers or threw an AR-15 rifle into nearby bushes.

Inspector Munroe said the defendant also gave no comment when asked about resisting arrest at his residence.

He identified Cartwright in court.

Under cross-examination by defence attorney Stanley Rolle, Inspector Munroe confirmed that the weapon involved was fired. He also said his investigation was not biased.

Janet Munnings and Jacklyn Burrows are prosecuting the case.