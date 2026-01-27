PHA late telling govt overtime fund ‘bust’

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville has expressed concern over why the government was not notified earlier that the Public Hospitals Authority had exhausted its overtime funds for medical staff, suggesting a breakdown in communication between the PHA and the government.

Dr Darville said the delay in overtime payments owed to medical staff is a serious matter that officials are actively addressing, with him and PHA officials holding several meetings to resolve the issue in a “timely fashion”.

He described it as unfortunate that doctors, nurses and support staff were not being paid what is owed to them after carrying out their duties.

“There are some concerns of why it was brought to our attention in such a late time, but that’s something for the future,” Dr Darville said.

His comments came after key unions warned of a potential breakdown in the public healthcare system after the Public Hospitals Authority ran out of overtime funds. Consultant Physicians Staff Association president Dr Charelle Lockhart warned that nurses are leaving “in droves”, not because they do not care about patients, but because they feel overworked.

The crisis escalated following a January 13 internal PHA memorandum, which said that overtime payments would no longer be processed unless first approved by the managing director’s office.

Unions argue the move amounts to punishing frontline staff for government mismanagement.

At the time, Bahamas Nurses Union president Muriel Lightbourn and Bahamas Public Service Union president Mr Kimsley Ferguson urged members not to work beyond their scheduled shifts until outstanding overtime payments were made, describing the situation as unacceptable and disrespectful.

PHA officials said the directive was necessary to preserve funding for urgent priorities, including critical hires, and to strengthen oversight after the authority exhausted its overtime allocation.

Labour and Public Service Minister Pia Glover-Rolle was also asked for an update on the issue yesterday. She said the Ministry of Labour is not directly involved in the matter, but noted that the PHA is a state-owned operation. She said a recent meeting had been held between the PHA and the Ministry of Finance, and that she had been advised overtime payments would be made.

Mrs Glover-Rolle was unable to say when payments would be issued, but advised reporters to contact the PHA chair.

When contacted by The Tribune, PHA Managing Director Dr Aubynette Rolle said efforts are underway to ensure all outstanding overtime payments are made. However, she said she could not provide a timeline for when the process would be completed.

The Tribune understands that a meeting was held between PHA officials and medical staff yesterday.

Ms Lightbourn said nurses were left disappointed after a nearly 20-minute meeting with PHA officials. She said Dr Rolle did not indicate when staff would be paid for overtime, only noting that work had been done over the weekend to address the issue and that another update would be provided.

“No one had any opportunity to ask any questions,” Ms Lightbourn added. “Some of the nurses felt disappointed and expressed their disappointment in the meeting."