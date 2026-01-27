PLPs divided over timing of pre-election convention

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

SENIOR Progressive Liberal Party figures and supporters are split over whether the party should stage a voting convention next month, with critics questioning its value so close to a general election and backers urging a show of strength and momentum.

The debate has intensified as attention turns to possible contenders for senior party posts, including the Office of the Prime Minister’s Communications Director, Latrae Rahming.

Former PLP MP Shane Gibson, who withdrew from the party’s last chairmanship race, said he does not see a compelling need for a convention at this stage, though he would support the party if it decides to proceed.

“I don’t know what would be the purpose except highlighting all of the achievements of the government,” he added.

PLP Deputy National Coordinator for Elections Valentine Grimes has also expressed reservations, warning that internal contests can be divisive. He questioned whether it would be prudent to hold internal elections so close to a general election, and whether there is a real need for such a process at this time.

Former PLP MP Leslie Miller was more blunt, dismissing the value of a convention altogether and arguing that internal votes have little bearing on the outcome of a national election.

“I think the convention is just a trivial exercise in futility because it has nothing to do with how people are going to vote in this coming election in my opinion, nothing. Bahamians ain’t gonna get serious on who they are going to vote for until March,” he told The Tribune.

Party chairman Fred Mitchell has already signalled that he does not expect to campaign again for the chairmanship, saying he has “one campaign left” focused on retaining his Fox Hill seat.

Asked directly whether he would consider a run, Mr Gibson told The Tribune “absolutely not,” adding that he is finished with politics. He has, however, voiced support for Mr Rahming, describing him as a good option.

Privately, some PLP members have also pointed to Senator D’Asante Small as a potential contender. When contacted, Mrs Small did not rule out a possible run, saying she is prepared to serve in whatever capacity the party sees fit. She said she remains committed to strengthening the PLP by building on its legacy, supporting emerging leaders, expanding membership, modernising party operations, and ensuring it evolves to meet the needs of Bahamians.

“It is also my hope that other young PLPs like myself will step forward, because it is clear that our party is ready and open for more of us to help move it forward,” she added.

Mr Rahming declined to comment on his own intentions but said he was humbled to be mentioned as a potential successor.

Not all party supporters oppose the idea of a convention. Joe Johnson, chairman of the PLP’s Men’s Branch, said he believes a pre-election convention could inject energy into the party ahead of the campaign.

“That’s the kickoff,” he said. “I would call it a launch. Bring everybody and let’s launch, a massive launch, and we go to create some history — two straight. That’s not happened in a long time.”

Mr Johnson said he has no preferred candidate for the chairmanship and would support anyone willing to step forward, while cautioning that the role demands resilience and preparation.

The PLP last held a pre-election voting convention ahead of the 2017 general election, when Alfred Sears challenged then Prime Minister Perry Christie. Mr Christie won that contest decisively amid high visible levels of enthusiasm before the party suffered a sweeping general election defeat.