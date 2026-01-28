10th annual Carleton Williams Scholarship now open for applicants - closing May 3

Caribbean Bottling Company (CBC), local producers of Coca-Cola and Dasani products, is proud to announce the 10th annual Caribbean Bottling Company Carleton Williams Scholarship is now open. The award, which closes on Sunday, May 3, is available to all sixth-grade students attending Garvin Tynes Primary School with a 3.0 GPA or above.

The scholarship rotates annually between primary students at Garvin Tynes Primary in New Providence and all sixth graders attending public schools in Grand Bahama. The winning scholar is awarded a scholarship to a local private school for the full six years of high school, subject to a minimum GPA requirement.

Upon completing their application portfolio, each submission will be reviewed by a panel, followed by an interview with the finalists.

The award which launched in 2016 was created to honour Carleton Williams CBE on his retirement as Chairman of the Board for Caribbean Bottling Company. Ten years later, this scholarship has impacted the lives of 12 students and their families.

The 2026 recipient will join CBC’s vibrant scholarship community, consisting of: Emari Knowles, 2025; Selena Cartwright, 2024; Timothy Kemp, 2023; Leonardo Sands, 2022; Maliyah Edgecombe, 2021; Angela Sands, 2020; Gabriel Hall, 2019; Kennedi Knowles and Anajah Culmer, 2018; Kailena Pinder, 2017 and 2016 inaugural scholarship winners, D’Ron & T’Ron Strapp on their academic journey.

Debi Williams, daughter of Carleton Williams, shared how this award honours her father’s legacy.

“My father lived by the gifting principle, to whom much is given; much is expected. He gave generously, was extremely community minded. He appreciated the value of a good education and would assist many who would otherwise have been unable to access it,” she said.

"The Caribbean Bottling Company Carleton Williams Scholarship continues his legacy beautifully, because seeds are best sown in fertile, curious minds and this scholarship will be life-changing for so many,” Williams concluded.

Emari Knowles, the 2025 recipient of the scholarship offered words of encouragement for hopeful applicants: “Be confident. There will always be someone who has better grades or is more active than you but continues to strive. There is nothing you can’t achieve without hard work and perseverance. And above all else put God first because he can do all things,” he said.

For all those interested in applying or know someone who would benefit from this award, visit www.cbcbahamas/scholarship.com for complete details and to access the application.



