Davis unveils $550m in Grand Bahama projects and landmark power deal

A new $450 million cruise port, more than $100 million in airport redevelopment works, and a landmark energy agreement giving the government greater control of Grand Bahama’s power supply were among several major announcements made by Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis in Grand Bahama on Tuesday.

The developments were described as critical pillars in the ongoing relaunch and diversification of Grand Bahama’s economy.

The Prime Minister and 19 members of his Cabinet, were in Freeport for Cabinet meeting held at the Office of the Prime Minister in the Harold DeGregory Government Complex.

Following the meeting, Mr Davis held a press conference where he announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Government of the Bahamas and Emera Incorporated, relating to the Grand Bahama Power Company.

The agreement, he said, signals a new direction for energy governance on the island.

“When completed, this would mark the first time the government of the Bahamas has control as the control over the power company since the Hawksbill Creek Agreement was signed,” he said.

According to Davis, the move is significant as it would allow for universal electricity rates across The Bahamas, ending a long-standing disparity between Grand Bahama and the rest of the country.

“This is not about control for its own sake,” the Prime Minister said. “It is about fairness, affordability, and aligning energy policy with the needs of the people and the modern economy we are building.”

He added that lower energy costs are a key component of reducing the cost of living, improving business competitiveness, and strengthening the foundation for investment and job creation.

The MOU, he said, reflects careful engagement and a willingness to confront challenges previous administrations avoided.

Referring to the airport redevelopment, Mr Davis announced that Phase One of the Grand Bahama International Airport redevelopment has officially moved from planning to ground work activity.

He revealed that construction firm Polycon has been mobilized, with Bahamas Hot Mix already engaged in site preparation works.

Phase One of the airport project carries a capital investment of more than $100 million and will deliver a modern terminal capable of accommodating up to 500,000 passengers annually, with expansion capacity to one million.

The redevelopment includes a new international terminal with U.S. pre-clearance, a terminal footprint of approximately 100,000 square feet, new taxiways, expanded apron space, upgraded roadways, and parking facilities.

The Prime Minister noted that extensive environmental and flood mitigation work is being incorporated into the design, given the airport’s history of flooding. Environmental impact assessments, geotechnical studies, and flood mitigation surveys are currently being finalized to ensure long-term resilience.

The airport redevelopment comes amid strong tourism growth, said Mr Davis who reported that air arrivals to Grand Bahama increased by more than 30 percent in 2025 compared to 2024, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

He reported that sea arrivals grew by more than 90 percent year-over-year and more than doubled compared to 2019, making Grand Bahama the fastest-growing tourism destination in the country.

Another major announcement involved MSC Cruises’ planned development of a new cruise ship pier complex at Billy Cay in Freeport Harbour.

The project represents an estimated $450 million investment, with $400 million allocated to the Billy Cay port and related infrastructure and $50 million earmarked for a beach club and refurbishment of the existing retail village.

Mr Davis said the development will include new cruise berths, a welcome plaza, retail and food and beverage outlets, entertainment areas, transportation staging, and other supporting amenities. Designed as a multi-user facility, the port is expected to increase visitor flow, expand opportunities for local businesses, and strengthen Grand Bahama’s competitiveness in the cruise sector.

At the same time, he stated that MSC together with another partner is currently in negotiations regarding the potential acquisition of Hutchinson Ports operations in multiple countries, including the Freeport Container Port.

“These developments underscore a clear reality,” he said. “Global operators are positioning Grand Bahama as a long-term logistics platform integrated into international shipping networks.”

The Prime Minister said that since September 2021, Grand Bahama has seen more than $3.5 billion in investments and commitments across tourism, maritime, health, logistics, energy, education, entertainment, and community development. This includes large-scale developments, Bahamian-led expansions, housing repairs, community beautification initiatives, employment programs, and grants for entrepreneurs.

Addressing the long-delayed Grand Lucayan redevelopment, the prime minister said progress continues on what he described as a complex transaction requiring careful sequencing, approvals, and execution.

While acknowledging public frustration over the pace, he said the government remains focused on protecting workers, safeguarding the public interest, and advancing the project in a credible and sustainable manner.

“Grand Bahama deserves delivery and they deserve honesty,” he said.

Mr Davis emphasized that the government’s vision for Grand Bahama is rooted in diversification, resilience, and modern governance, positioning the island as a serious port economy and a place where investment, entrepreneurship, and communities can thrive.

“The foundation has been laid. The direction is clear. The work continues,” he said.