Fire damage costs soar 470% to $58.2M

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

FIRE damage across the Bahamas surged to an estimated $58.2m in 2025, more than four times the losses recorded the year before, as firefighters responded to sharply higher call volumes during a year marked by intense public concern over the country’s limited fire-fighting capacity.

Yesterday’s police statistics show total estimated fire-related damages jumped from $10.2m in 2024 to $58.24m last year, a 470 percent increase. Insured losses rose even more steeply, climbing from $4.99m to $50.34m, an increase of 909 percent.

The escalation in damage coincided with a significant rise in incidents. Fire services responded to 1,673 fire-related calls in 2025, up from 1,166 the previous year — a 43 percent increase.

Several categories recorded sharp growth. Bush fires surged by 139 percent, while building fires rose 40 percent, and vehicle fires increased 37 percent. Rubbish fires climbed 44 percent, and electrical fires rose 22 percent. False alarms also edged upward.

The data suggest that the year’s losses were driven not just by more fires, but by more costly ones. Arson matters increased to 106 from 79, a 34 percent rise, while investigated fires also increased, pointing to a greater number of serious or suspicious incidents. Fire injuries climbed from 22 to 32, up 45 percent, and fire-related deaths doubled from one to two.

Firefighters also handled a sharp increase in extrication calls, which rose from 11 to 21, an increase of 91 percent.

In total, 355 fire-related cases were recorded last year, compared to 306 in 2024.

The surge in damage came during a year in which the state of the national fire fleet drew sustained public attention, with repeated concerns raised about the insufficient number of functioning fire trucks.