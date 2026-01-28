Four charged in Anatol Rodgers attack granted $5,000 bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

FOUR men accused of assaulting an Anatol Rodgers High School student with a tyre wrench and seriously injuring the school’s principal were granted bail yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that PeeJay Hall, 20, Doyle Bastian, 40, and two 16-year-old juvenile defendants assaulted a 17-year-old male student at the school around 3.40pm on January 23.

They are further accused of seriously injuring principal Ricardo Patterson when he attempted to break up the incident. Prosecutors said Mr Patterson suffered a fractured left ring finger.

All four defendants pleaded not guilty to assault with a dangerous instrument and grievous harm before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr.

Bail was set at $5,000 for each defendant, with one or two sureties. The juvenile defendants were also ordered to observe a daily curfew from 5pm to 7am.

All defendants were warned not to contact the complainants and to remain at least 150 feet away from the high school. Any breach of the conditions could result in their bail being revoked.

The accused are due to return to court for trial on April 22.

Sergeant 3004 Forbes prosecuted.