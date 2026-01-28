Inmate denies smuggling four pounds of marijuana

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

AN inmate at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services denied possessing contraband in prison last year, including more than four pounds of marijuana.

Prosecutors allege that Terry Williams, also known as “Peter Petit”, 32, and accomplices were found with 4lbs 6¼oz of marijuana inside the prison on July 18, 2025.

Williams was also allegedly found that day with several prohibited items, including a black tape-wrapped package containing 25 assorted cricket lighters, a black Aliv Wi-Fi box, a white charging block, two plastic wraps containing four packs of tobacco leaves, three clear plastic bags holding 15 packages of Rizla rolling papers, and one pack of Dorco razors containing eight razor blades.

Williams was charged in 2023 with two counts of armed robbery. He is accused of robbing the East Street South Supermarket on October 21, 2022, along with others while armed with black machine guns. Prosecutors allege the group robbed cashiers of $1,426 in cash.

He pleaded not guilty to possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply and possession of prohibited articles inside a correctional facility before Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms.

He will remain on remand at BDCS until his trial on March 10.

Sergeant 2257 Wilkinson prosecuted.



