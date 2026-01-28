Murders plummet 31% as major crime hits record lows

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

POLICE Commissioner Shanta Knowles said crime fell sharply across The Bahamas in 2025, with murders, armed robberies and other major offences recording some of the steepest declines seen in years.

Presenting the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s annual crime briefing, Ms Knowles attributed the reductions to intelligence-led policing, increased visibility, targeted operations and stronger community partnerships.

“For all the rhetoric over the years dissecting the level of crime in The Bahamas, I can unequivocally state that under my watch as Commissioner of Police and the policies, strategies and plans executed under my tenure, crime has considerably decreased for the year 2025,” she said.

Preliminary figures from the police show major crimes fell by 15 percent, from 2,825 cases in 2024 to 2,409 last year. Declines were recorded across all regions, led by New Providence at 16 percent, followed by the Family Islands at 13 percent and Grand Bahama and the Northern Bahamas at eight percent.

Crimes against the person dropped by 27 percent, from 696 to 509 cases. Quality-of-life offences, which police said most directly affect community stability and fear of crime, also fell nationwide, marking the largest simultaneous national decline in recent years.

Homicides declined by 31 percent, from 120 in 2024 to 83 in 2025. New Providence accounted for 76 killings, the Family Islands four and Grand Bahama three. Victims aged 18 to 45 made up 83 percent of homicide victims, with retaliation, gang activity and personal conflict accounting for 43 percent of known motives. Firearms were used in 64 cases, and males represented 93 percent of victims. Ms Knowles said this was the largest percentage drop in homicides since national crime tracking began in 1963 and the lowest number recorded in a comparable policing environment since 2008.

Armed robberies fell by 39 percent, from 265 to 162 cases. More than half were concentrated in the Southeastern, Southwestern and South Central divisions. Firearms remained the primary weapon, 60 vehicles were stolen and 38 percent were recovered. Males accounted for 67 percent of victims.

Non-armed robberies declined by 22 percent, from 59 to 46 cases, while housebreakings fell by nearly half, from 331 to 170 incidents. Shopbreakings also declined, dropping 13 percent to 273 cases.

Vehicle theft rose slightly, increasing two percent to 398 cases. Nissan vehicles, particularly Cube and Note models, accounted for three-quarters of thefts, with 59 percent of stolen vehicles recovered. Stealing from vehicles increased seven percent to 200 incidents.

Police seized 366 firearms and more than 11,200 rounds of ammunition, resulting in 828 arrests and 292 charges. ShotSpotter technology recorded 970 gunshot incidents. Joint operations with Customs and Immigration yielded an additional 37 firearms and more than 5,400 rounds of ammunition.

Mrs Knowles said the 2026 Policing Plan would build on the gains, focusing on intelligence-led policing, disrupting firearms and drug trafficking, reducing property crime and strengthening youth and community engagement.

“The progress achieved in 2025 proves that strategic, intelligence-led policing works,” Ms Knowles said. “Together, as one Force and one people, we will build a safer and stronger Bahamas.”