Only four police convictions despite 169 civilian complaints

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

ALTHOUGH 169 complaints were lodged by civilians against police officers last year, only four cases ended with an officer being convicted or resigning, while several others were referred for formal disciplinary or prosecutorial action, according to figures released yesterday by the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Statistics compiled by the force’s Research and Policy Branch show that most civilian complaints did not result in criminal convictions, but a number progressed beyond preliminary review, including referrals to the Director of Public Prosecutions and police tribunals.

Of the 169 civilian complaints recorded in 2025, 42 remained listed as under investigation or sub judice at year’s end. Another 102 cases were closed with no further action, while 13 were ruled unfounded, unsupported by sufficient evidence, or withdrawn.

Seven civilian matters were forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions for tribunal proceedings, and one resulted in advice for civil action. Four cases concluded with an officer being convicted or resigning. No civilian matters were listed as pending trial.

Overall complaints against police officers increased modestly during the year. Total complaints rose from 315 in 2024 to 326 in 2025, a three percent increase. Civilian complaints climbed from 159 to 169, while internal police complaints edged up from 146 to 148. Corruption-related complaints declined slightly, falling from ten in 2024 to nine in 2025.

The figures were released amid continuing debate over police accountability and the delayed implementation of the Independent Commission of Investigations, legislation passed by the Davis administration in February last year to strengthen oversight of law enforcement and other public officials.

While the government enacted the legislation, it has not announced when the commission will become operational. Opposition figures and civil society groups have warned that prolonged delays risk undermining public confidence in law enforcement. The bill followed a US federal indictment alleging corruption involving Bahamian law enforcement and was promoted as a mechanism to place investigations of serious misconduct under an independent authority.

Last year, Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe said the government would not rush the commission’s implementation, warning that hasty rollouts in the past had exposed the public treasury to costly lawsuits. He was responding to criticism from St Anne’s MP Adrian White, who accused the administration of delaying the commission nearly a year after the legislation was passed.

Figures on internal police matters indicate more frequent disciplinary action. Twenty-six officers were reprimanded or compensated following internal complaints, while 27 cases were recommended for tribunal hearings. Another 52 internal matters remained under investigation. Thirteen officers were discharged, interdicted, or acquitted, and 24 complaints were withdrawn by complainants.

In police corruption matters, seven cases remained under investigation, and two were referred to a tribunal. None resulted in discharges, withdrawals, or findings of insufficient evidence during the reporting period.

At the Disciplinary Tribunal, 97 new cases were filed last year. Forty-one were completed, while 56 remained pending.