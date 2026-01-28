Prosecution seeks 25 years for shotgun robbery

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

THE prosecution submitted yesterday that a man convicted of a 2017 armed robbery at a web shop on Carmichael Road should face up to 25 years in prison, while the defence argued that any sentence should not exceed 10 years.

John Demeritte, 41, was present in court as sentencing submissions were made before Justice Franklyn Williams.

Last July, Demeritte was unanimously convicted on two counts of armed robbery. Prosecutors said Demeritte, while armed with a shotgun, robbed the Bet Vegas Web Shop of $2,000 on May 28, 2017.

During the same incident, Demeritte also robbed Onette Dean of $215 in cash, her handbag and her passport.

Prosecutor T’Shura Ambrose urged the court to impose a sentence in the range of 18 to 25 years.

Defence attorney Damian White, however, recommended a sentence of eight to 10 years. He told the court that Demeritte is a husband and father and asked that justice be tempered with mercy.

In addressing the matter, Justice Williams said the crime was deliberate. He noted that Demeritte had scoped out the location, neutralised the security guard and, after pulling the weapon from under his clothing, fired in the vicinity of a woman, leaving her traumatised.

Demeritte is scheduled to return to court for sentencing on February 17.

In addition to Ms Ambrose, Betty Wilson also appeared for the prosecution.