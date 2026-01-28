Proud mom as Edgecombe makes NBA All-Star Rising Star selection

VJ Edgecombe's Mom Bendra Rolle beams with pride at her son’s 2026 NBA ALL-STAR Rising Star selection. The rookie guard for the Philadelphia 76ers has been selected to compete in the 2026 Castrol Rising Stars Game set for Friday, February 13, at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

Ms Rolle said: “God continues to show that he can do all things. My family and I remain so happy and grateful for VJ's early success. More than my son’s talented play on the court, as a mother, I take a deeper sense of pride in the person he has grown to become.

"VJ is consistently humble and hungry to succeed. Like so many family members, friends, and fans, I'm truly excited about his recent NBA All-Star Rising Star selection. This is not a personal accomplishment for VJ. He is ever mindful of the fact that the 76ers is an entire team. As we celebrate this fantastic mark, I give God all the glory.”