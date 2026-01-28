Suicides surge 60 percent as mental health distress climbs

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

POLICE recorded 16 suicides in 2025, a stark 60 percent increase over the 10 recorded the year before, as attempts and calls for help also climbed sharply.

There were 62 attempted suicides last year, up 29 percent from the 48 recorded in 2024, according to police statistics.

Men accounted for most of the deaths in 2025, with 12 suicides compared to six the year before. The highest numbers were recorded among men aged 31 to 45 and those 61 and older, with four in each group. In 2024, those same age groups recorded two and none, respectively. The 18–30 and 46–60 male age groups also saw increases in 2025 compared to the previous year.

Four women died by suicide in 2025, the same number as in 2024. Last year’s female deaths were confined to the 18–30 and 31–45 age groups, with two in each. In 2024, three women aged 18–30 and one aged 31–45 died by suicide.

Geographically, nine suicides were recorded in New Providence, four in Grand Bahama, and three in the Family Islands. Attempted suicides were also concentrated in New Providence, with 39 cases, compared to 22 in Grand Bahama and one in the Family Islands.

The spike comes amid growing concern from support agencies, which report rising distress, particularly among young people.

The Bahamas Psychological Association said demand for mental health support increased in 2025, reflected in heavier use of its helplines. While the association does not maintain a centralised national counselling database, it said helpline activity surged most noticeably in March and September, with each month recording more than 15 calls and messages, compared to a typical average of about five.

According to the association, callers most often seek counselling support, though helplines also receive calls related to family conflict, anxiety and emotional distress.

In March, the Bahamas Crisis Centre also reported a rise in calls from young boys expressing suicidal thoughts, many describing feelings of isolation and failure. The centre said its hotline received more calls in 2024 than in 2023, with a noticeable increase in calls linked to suicidal ideation.