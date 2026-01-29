Accountant charged with stealing $455k from local firm

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A FEMALE accountant accused of stealing more than $455,000 from a West Bay Street contracting company and forging National Insurance and immigration receipts was granted bail yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Monique Minnis, 53, possessed and uttered forged receipts from the National Insurance Board, the Ministry of Finance, and the Department of Immigration in the names of Paradise Contracting Services, Rubees Investment Company, Daqin Ye, Yuhua Peng, Bangwen Xia, Xianfeng Zhang, Youtan Bian, Shizhong Ma, Zhijun Chen, Lijie Wang, Baorong Zhou, Qiren Jiao and Baoping Wu between March 1, 2024 and March 20, 2025.

During the same period, Minnis is also accused of forging and uttering a business licence for Paradise Contracting, along with a fraudulent Scotiabank account summary for the company.

Prosecutors further allege that while employed at Paradise Contracting on West Bay Street, Minnis stole $455,838.52 from the company between August 8, 2024 and April 17, 2025.

Minnis pleaded not guilty before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly Burrows to 18 counts of possession of a forged document, 18 counts of uttering a forged document, eight counts of stealing by reason of employment, and ten counts of money laundering.

Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom, the prosecutor, raised no objection to bail.

Minnis was granted bail in the sum of $95,000 with two to three sureties. She is required to sign in at the Elizabeth Estates Police Station every Thursday by 6pm.

The matter returns to court on March 18.

Ryszard Humes represented the accused.