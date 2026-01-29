FRONT PORCH: Review and reform of web shops needed now

By SIMON

IF YOU combine the number of students in four or so of the largest high schools on New Providence, the tally would be approximately that of the population of Long Island, around 3,000. Despite its small population, Long Island has several web shops. And--like other Family Islands, and throughout New Providence and Grand Bahama--the web shops are pervasive, draining money and lifeblood from scores of communities, especially in the poorer neighbourhoods.

And, through smart devices, the web shops drain hundreds of millions a year, redistributing wealth from the middle class and the poor to a few super rich Bahamians, most of whom appear morally indifferent to the effects of their endless marketing of island-wide luck schemes that are rarely good luck.

In one of the greatest examples of inequality in Bahamian history, many poorer citizens are under relentless assault by the sector, which continues to fuel greater inequality with little returns beyond Christmas and other giveaways that are nothing more than marketing extravaganzas and not genuine philanthropy.

Ten years after web shop operators were given near carte blanche and licences to reap massive profits from the Bahamian people, it’s time to revisit the decision and reform the sector in the interest of justice, fairness, and the fiscal and social needs of the country.

With urgency, religious, civic, business, and other leaders should join the growing calls of arguably the majority of Bahamians, who are urging significant and necessary reforms to domestic gambling.

It’s especially incumbent on religious leaders to raise their moral voices. They should not be seduced by web shop operators who attempt to buy them off and silence their voices with monetary mammon, honours, and other goodies.

They might recall from Scripture, the temptation of “the lust of the eyes” (1 John 2:16), the craving for “money, possessions, lifestyle, and status symbols”.

Religious leaders should not be aping the crass materialism of web shop operators, showing off their wealth on Instagram while yachting and travelling in luxury, and vainglorious, self-promoting billboards erected alongside real estate developments.

There is a simple and compelling question for all religious leaders: “Do you stand more with the poor and hungry or with web shop barons?”

The amount of money going into political coffers and private bank accounts from gambling interests is corrupting our politics and society.

Left to their own, most of the political class--many of whom have benefitted personally and politically from the number’s bosses--will not push for reform.

They must be pushed

One of the recent voices promoting a more equitable gaming structure is that of former Abaco Chamber of Commerce President, Daphne DeGregory Miaoulis, one of the proprietors of Abaco Neem. She noted in an interview with this journal earlier this month: “Since they're allowing gambling houses, I think the Government should have a national lottery...”

“I'm not suggesting that gambling is the way to go,” she said, “but they've clearly allowed the gambling houses to operate. The gambling houses have also proven that it's a very lucrative business.

“And if I wanted to gamble my money, and I knew that I was gambling in a government-operated agency, and I lost, well, you never really lose if the money is going back to the people.

“They've been recently talking about having a moratorium so there's no more gambling houses allowed to be created. But I think that they've given those gambling houses a lot of protection long enough. And if I were in government, I would certainly be looking at a national lottery as a way of generating revenue for the country that everybody can benefit from.”

An increasing number of Bahamians, arguably a majority, would support a national lottery. Both major parties should consider the growing groundswell of support for such a lottery.

Just like religious leaders, political leaders are confronted with a compelling question: “Who do you stand with more. Four hundred thousand Bahamians, including the most vulnerable in our society, or with a few super wealthy web shop operators?”

In its October editorial, The Guardian offered this commentary: “The web shop industry has been one of the most lucrative in modern Bahamian history.

“The gaming operators boast about the taxes they pay, but we have yet to see a clear and comprehensive accounting of how much revenue the government has collected, how much has been reinvested, and how much has been siphoned off in profits.

“The Bahamian people deserve to know the true economic impact of this industry, such as how much has been extracted from communities by way of gambling losses.

“It would also be interesting to know how much gaming revenues have been reinvested in community development, education and poverty alleviation.”

The editorial continued: “Many involved who wish to avoid accountability and shift the narrative will bring up the issue of foreign-owned casinos.

“But that is a separate question of national policy, tourism strategy, and foreign direct investment. The domestic web shop sector is, by design, a Bahamian owned-industry patronised, as far as the law is concerned, by Bahamian citizens. And its profits come from Bahamian pockets, often the most vulnerable ones.

“If a handful of owners can use their influence to freeze out competition for 25 years, then this industry is no more for the Bahamian than the foreign casinos they deflect to.”

Unlike other productive economic sectors, gaming produces no tangible goods or services. While some gamble for entertainment, gambling thrives on addiction, superstition, the desire to make quick money, and to deal with stress and other emotional problems.

We should celebrate black success and excellence. We can do so while being alarmed over the effects of gaming, whether owned by black or white Bahamians.

Many of the web shop operators and their enablers will offer spinning, excuses, and deflective arguments as to why they should continue to enjoy a lavish monopoly and why they oppose a national lottery.

We need a new architecture of campaign and party financing laws and reform to better regulate and restrain money in politics. This must be accompanied by investigating how the web sector is operating, its influences on the society, and what structural reform is needed.

If the operators mean the country well, they should not be opposed to greater accountability, transparency, and reform.



