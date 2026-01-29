Gale-force winds, dangerous seas and near-record cold to hit The Bahamas this weekend

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Editor

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

STRONG gale-force winds, dangerous marine conditions and near-record low temperatures are forecast to impact The Bahamas this weekend into early next week.

The Bahamas Department of Meteorology (BDM) issued a Special Weather Statement last night warning that a developing low-pressure system off the southeastern United States is expected to intensify and drag a powerful cold front across the archipelago beginning Saturday.

According to BDM, strong gale-force winds are anticipated across all Bahamian waters from noon Saturday until 6am Monday, generating life-threatening marine conditions and increasing the risk of coastal flooding, particularly along northern and western shorelines.

Meteorologists warned that wind gusts could reach or exceed gale strength, with gusts of up to 50 knots forecast in parts of the Northern and Northwest Bahamas on Saturday night. The strongest winds are expected between Saturday night and Sunday.

Marine conditions are forecast to deteriorate rapidly, with seas reaching up to 20 feet along Atlantic-exposed coastlines and as high as 14 feet in more sheltered waters. As a result, mariners across all areas are advised to seek safe harbour and remain in port beginning Saturday morning.

BDM also warned of dangerous to life-threatening rip currents and rough surf across all coastal waters, urging beachgoers, swimmers and small craft operators to remain out of the water throughout the weekend.

In addition to hazardous marine conditions, the cold front is expected to usher in unseasonably cold temperatures, with near-record lows forecast for the Northern and Northwest Bahamas.

Following the frontal passage Saturday night, temperatures are expected to plunge on Sunday and remain well below seasonal norms into midweek. Wind chill values are forecast to dip into the mid-30s in parts of the Northern Bahamas and the mid-40s in the Northwest Bahamas, creating bone-chilling conditions.

Residents are being urged to take precautions to protect themselves, the elderly, pets and property, particularly in coastal communities vulnerable to flooding, sea spray and erosion.

Motorists are also advised to limit travel along northern and western coastal roads, especially during high tide, as overtopping waves and frequent sea spray could lead to flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

BDM said Atlantic swells generated by the system are expected to persist through midweek, maintaining rough seas and hazardous conditions even after winds begin to ease.