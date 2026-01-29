Govt assessing PMH operations after nurses fail to report for duty

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Editor

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

THE Government is assessing operations at Princess Margaret Hospital today following reports that some nurses did not report for duty amid ongoing tensions over unpaid overtime.

Press Secretary Keishla Adderley confirmed the situation at the Office of the Prime Minister’s weekly press briefing when asked about an alleged strike at the hospital.

“The provision of healthcare is a priority of the government, and where there are shortfalls, whether human resources or otherwise, it is deeply troubling,” Ms Adderley said.

She said an assessment was under way to determine the extent of the issue and ensure patient care is maintained.

“An assessment is under way today to try and determine the extent of the problem and make sure that coverage is in place where needed and that it is prioritised, as is the case in emergency situations and scenarios like these,” she said.

Ms Adderley added that the government is seeking urgent discussions with union leaders to resolve the matter.

“In the meantime, we are very hopeful to speak with the relevant union stakeholders to get a handle on the problem, to speak about the situation and to come to a resolution so that the public health system can return to full strength as soon as possible,” she said.

Asked directly whether some nurses had failed to show up for work today, Ms Adderley replied: “That is the report as far as I can tell.”

The developments come as the Davis administration approved outstanding overtime payments for healthcare workers for December.

Public Hospitals Authority officials have said overtime payments are expected to be completed by the end of this week or early next week.

This is a developing story.