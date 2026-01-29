PHA approves healthcare overtime after union backlash

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

AFTER facing heavy backlash over delayed payments, the Davis administration has approved outstanding overtime funds for healthcare staff for December.

In a memo dated January 27, PHA Managing Director Dr Aubynette Rolle said officials are finalising the process to facilitate the payments while ensuring the regular payroll is not disrupted.

“It is anticipated that overtime payment will be completed by the end of next week or at the latest during the following week. Further updates will be provided as the process progresses,” Dr Rolle said.

She did not respond to calls or messages from this newspaper seeking further comment up to press time.

The notice follows strong criticism from key unions over the delayed payments.

The situation escalated after a January 13 internal PHA memorandum noted that overtime payments would no longer be processed unless first approved by the managing director’s office.

Unions argue that the move punished frontline staff for government mismanagement.

At the time, Bahamas Nurses Union president Muriel Lightbourn and Bahamas Public Service Union president Kimsley Ferguson urged members not to work beyond their scheduled shifts until outstanding overtime payments were made, describing the situation as unacceptable and disrespectful.

PHA officials said the directive was necessary to preserve funding for urgent priorities, including critical hires, and to strengthen oversight after the authority exhausted its overtime allocation.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville has expressed concern over why the government was not notified earlier about the fund exhaustion, suggesting a breakdown in communication between the PHA and the government.

“There are some concerns of why it was brought to our attention in such a late time, but that’s something for the future,” Dr Darville said.