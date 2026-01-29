Pintard: Airport details have ‘fallen flat’ again

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

OPPOSITION Leader Michael Pintard said that after no measurable progress was made on the Grand Bahama International Airport over four years, the Prime Minister has again failed to provide key details during a recent announcement in Grand Bahama.

On Tuesday, it was announced that work on Phase One of the Grand Bahama International Airport, financed through a $100m capital investment, is underway by Polycon.

In response to the Prime Minister’s announcement, Mr Pintard said Grand Bahamians remain unconvinced after four years of unfulfilled promises and missed timelines regarding the airport.

“And so now he comes back and he still has not told us whether he has a design for the airport. He has not told us exactly where the location is going to be, whether or not he's going to keep the same footprint,” he said.

Mr Pintard also said little was revealed about climate resilience, despite previous flooding issues at the airport during Hurricane Dorian.

“We heard nothing about any serious climate mitigation plans that he have for any new airport he may put in put in place,” he said. “And so, again, Grand Bahamians are in a wait and see mode when it comes to the airport. The details he's given before has fallen flat.”

The FNM leader said the Prime Minister’s remarks did little to reassure residents.

“The prime minister had a press conference, but he does not have a record of progress in Grand Bahama, with respect to the airport.

“When the prime minister came in, he came in through roughly the same airport he came in through last year, the year before, and the year before because he has not transformed the airport.”

Mr Pintard said repeated announcements on financing and timelines have failed to materialise.

“He's had different financial arrangements that he has announced and different stages he and the deputy prime minister has announced. In 2025, they expected to have the first phase completed.”

The FNM leader said the Davis administration had announced funding from multiple sources, including the UK Export-Import Bank and public-private partnerships.

“None of those have panned out. He has not made progress on the airport.”

“Even though he has had four and a half years, we have made more progress since Dorian and the time we were kicked out of office than he has made in four-plus years since he's been in government,” he said.

Turning to the stalled Grand Lucayan redevelopment, Mr Pintard said the Prime Minister continues to tell untruths.

“He's had more than four years. He met a deal in place when he came to office,” Mr Pintard said, adding that the Davis administration cancelled prior agreements involving Royal Caribbean, ITM Group and Hutchison Whampoa.

“Their new plans have all fallen flat,” he said, noting that the first collapsed and the current agreement with Concord Wilshire has not yet been transacted.

“They lied that they had $120 million dollars in the bank. It's either they had $120 million dollars in the bank and we don't know where it is now, so tell us where the money is or they didn't have it in the bank.”

Mr Pintard said workers continue to complain because they have not been paid.

“Even now they're behind on payments to workers. And most of those workers are now home,” he said, adding that the hotel is without water.

On the proposed acquisition of the Grand Bahama Power Company, Mr Pintard said there is little public confidence given the government’s energy record elsewhere in the country.

“The Bahamas government is in charge of power for the rest of the Bahamas. How well are they doing with that? We still have disruption in power supplies in a number of locations,” he said.

Mr Pintard also raised concerns about political interference and governance.

“Imagine that, that they could determine who they fire and hire without reference to the law… including failure to have competitive bidding on any contracts that they give.”

He questioned whether the recent announcement was linked to unresolved legal matters involving regulation.

“Is this announcement an attempt to circumvent the court's comment on that issue? We do not know.”

Asked about the newly announced MSC cruise port investment for Grand Bahama, Mr Pintard said the Opposition remains cautiously open.

“Any project that has the potential to create employment, and ownership for Grand Bahamian, and better quality of service, we will support.”

However, he stressed that details matter.

“We just need to understand the particulars, and we don't know the deals, and we don't know what the nature of the deal is.”

Mr Pintard also briefly addressed speculation surrounding upcoming ratifications of Free National Movement candidates, noting that the process is expected to conclude soon, before February 14.