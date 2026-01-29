Remaining FNM candidates to be ratified before Valentine’s Day, says Pintard

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard said the party is preparing to move swiftly through its remaining candidate approvals.

Mr Pintard said 13 candidates remain under consideration, with most expected to be settled during the next ratification process.

Asked when that round would take place, he said: “It'll be shortly. It'll before Valentine's Day for sure.”

The FNM has so far ratified 28 candidates, with its most recent slate unveiled last month. Those approved include a mix of newcomers and former Members of Parliament from the Minnis administration.

They include party chairman Dr Duane Sands for Bamboo Town, Kwasi Thompson for East Grand Bahama, Michael Foulkes for Golden Gates, Marvin Dames for Mount Moriah, Carlton Bowleg for North Andros and the Berry Islands, Elsworth Johnson for Yamacraw, Rickey Mackey for North Eleuthera, Senator Darren Henfield for South Beach, and Adrian White for St Anne’s.

The Progressive Liberal Party last week ratified 15 candidates, including 12 incumbents and three newcomers, bringing its total number of ratified candidates to 28.

Among them was Darron Pickstock, the Member of Parliament for Golden Isles, who won the seat in the November 2025 by-election following the death of Vaughn Miller.

Meanwhile, PLP aspirants in several Grand Bahama constituencies were seen at the party’s headquarters on the island with supporters as they sought nomination.