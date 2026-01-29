Three year sentence for guilty plea over loaded Glock pistol

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN who admitted to having a loaded pistol in his Major Road home last week was sentenced to three years in prison.

Tawan Francis, 39, was found with an aqua and silver Glock 9mm pistol and 13 rounds of ammunition in a drawer at his residence at around 5am on January 22.

Francis pleaded guilty before Magistrate Lennox Coleby to charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

After Francis accepted sole responsibility, the charges against his co-accused — Deangelo Francis, 37, Joniqua Francis, 31, and Moneisha Burrows, 18 — were withdrawn.

Francis was sentenced to 36 months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. He was also fined $5,000, with an additional year in prison if he fails to pay.

He was informed of his right to appeal the sentence within seven days.

Glenda Roker represented the accused, while Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie prosecuted the matter.