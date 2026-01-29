Two men granted bail for night burglary on Evans Street

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO men accused of entering a man’s Evans Street home at night and stealing $358 worth of property earlier this week were granted bail yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Antonio Murray, 29, and Cedric Johnson, 54, unlawfully entered the residence of Tristan Smith on the night of January 26 and stole $170, a pair of Jordan tennis shoes, two steaks, and a bag of fish.

After electing to proceed before the Magistrate’s Court, both defendants pleaded not guilty to charges of unlawful entry by night and stealing before Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs.

Inspector Bain, the prosecutor, objected to bail, citing the bold nature of the offence. He alleged that the complainant was awakened by intruders inside his home and that the defendants were detained by police as they exited the premises.

Murray, however, claimed that he was arrested at his own home.

The prosecutor further submitted that the defendants posed a high risk of reoffending.

In granting bail, Magistrate Isaacs noted that Johnson had no prior convictions. Both men were granted bail in the sum of $3,500, with one or two sureties each.

They were warned not to contact any witnesses, failing which their bail could be revoked.

The matter returns for trial on February 4.



