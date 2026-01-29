Two officers face disciplinary tribunal over bribery claims

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

POLICE Commissioner Shanta Knowles said two police officers are facing disciplinary proceedings before the police tribunal after a viral video appeared to show an officer attempting to solicit a bribe from a tourist during a traffic stop.

“Unfortunately, that incident came to our attention through social media, as it did to the attention of the general public, and quickly, we began an investigation into that matter,” she said.

Ms Knowles said two officers were removed from frontline duties and formally placed before a police tribunal as part of the disciplinary process.

“We have quickly removed them from frontline policing,” she said.

She said further action would be determined once tribunal proceedings conclude, in keeping with police policy.

The investigation follows the circulation of a more than three-minute TikTok video recently that appeared to show several officers conducting a roadblock near St Matthew’s Anglican Church off Shirley Street.

The video was posted by a tourist who alleged that officers attempted to solicit a bribe after stopping him while he was riding a rented scooter. The tourist said he was visiting The Bahamas from Miami on a cruise and had rented the scooter near the cruise port.

In the footage, an officer identified by badge number 4438 is heard suggesting that instead of issuing a traffic ticket, the matter could be “worked out,” while cautioning the tourist to move out of view of other officers. The exchange has been widely interpreted as an attempt to solicit a bribe.

At one point, after walking away briefly, the tourist commented: “This n*a den give a me (expletive) up scooter.”

He continued recording as officers questioned him at the roadblock.

“These boys then pull me over on the road block. He talking about he got to me give some ticket,” the tourist said.

The officer later told the tourist he needed to consult a superior to determine whether he could be given a “break”. When another officer, identified by badge number 4718, attempted to engage the tourist, officer 4438 redirected him elsewhere.

“Let me know what you want to do,” officer 4438 later said. When the tourist asked for clarification, the officer responded that instead of issuing a ticket that could cause future complications, the matter could be resolved informally.

“Work something out or whatever the case,” he said. “Let me know. It can’t be obvious. Too much people around. See the boss in khaki. Go out of the view. What I’ll do, I’ll pass you this, and then you put it in this, and then I’ll go from there.”

The tourist replied that he did not have cash. He later wrote on his TikTok story: “Officer didn’t get one penny outta me. I’ll play stupid and run circles around you.”

In an earlier statement, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said the alleged remarks and conduct shown in the video do not reflect the standards or professionalism of the organisation and confirmed that investigations remain ongoing.