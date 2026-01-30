Construction worker buried alive in hillside collapse

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Editor

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

RECOVERY efforts continued this morning after a construction worker was killed during a hillside collapse at a site near the Tonique Williams-Darling Highway yesterday.

When The Tribune visited the scene this morning, recovery teams comprised of volunteers and the victim's brother were still working to remove debris and recover the man’s body.

Mark Turnquest, an independent contractor on the site, told The Tribune that he believes the victim had been trapped beneath rubble since about 3pm on Thursday.

Mr Turnquest said the victim was working alone yesterday, when a portion of the hillside collapsed, burying both him and the excavator he was operating.

He said the victim was cutting fill at the construction site, adding that he and several other workers were scheduled to report to the site this morning.

In a statement this morning, police said the fatal industrial accident occurred at a construction site just off the highway shortly after 6pm. The victim has been identified as a 51-year-old man.

Officers were alerted after a section of the hillside collapsed, burying an excavator that was operating at the site. When police arrived, they spoke with two construction workers who reported that the excavator and its operator were missing following the collapse.

Investigations revealed that the heavy equipment had been buried beneath large boulders and debris. Initial attempts to locate or reach the operator were unsuccessful.

Police Fire Services were called in, along with corporate volunteers using heavy machinery, to assist with recovery efforts. During debris-removal operations, responders located the victim’s torso.

However, police said recovery efforts were suspended late Thursday night due to safety concerns and fading visibility at the site.

Investigations into the fatal incident are ongoing.