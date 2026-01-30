Global Red Cross chief says Caribbean is ‘under-invested’

By KEILE CAMPBELL

THE president of the world’s largest humanitarian network arrived in the country this week warning that the Caribbean has been under-resourced for too long and signalling a deeper Red Cross footprint in the region.

Kate Forbes, president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), arrived yesterday as part of a regional tour focused on disaster preparedness, climate resilience, and strengthening cooperation with national governments and local responders.

Her visit comes days after Parliament passed legislation clearing the way for the IFRC to establish a permanent, headquarters-based presence in The Bahamas, a move officials say will speed disaster response and cut bureaucratic delays that have hindered relief efforts in past emergencies.

Speaking at a press conference hosted by Bahamas Red Cross president Edison Sumner, Ms Forbes said one of the central discussions during her visit would focus on how the organisation can better help people “prepare for and survive the disasters of hurricanes and climate change”.

She acknowledged that the Caribbean has not received the level of attention it requires, as climate-related disasters spark concern.

“We have realised that we have, quite frankly, under-invested in this region, and we need to do more,” she said.

Ms Forbes said a priority of her presidency is strengthening support for the most vulnerable national societies, particularly small island states like The Bahamas, which face repeated exposure to hurricanes and rising seas.

“What I’m most excited about, truly, is to meet with the government and have those discussions — how we can continue as an accelerator to the government, strengthen that role, and strengthen how we help the people of the island,” she said.

Mr Sumner said Ms Forbes’ visit creates an opportunity for high-level engagement on disaster preparedness and humanitarian coordination, describing it as a chance for “meaningful dialogue with the highest levels of authority in our country”.

He also emphasised the central role of volunteers in the Red Cross movement, which spans 191 national societies and millions of volunteers worldwide, while cautioning that deployment requires strict training and vetting.

“You won’t be able to come to us and say, ‘I want to volunteer,’ and we stick you in the field,” he said. “You’ve got to be trained, certified by international standards of the IFRC, and vetted.”

Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister Leon Lundy, who holds responsibility for disaster management, said the visit underscores the depth of the Red Cross’ partnership with The Bahamas and a shared focus on preparedness and resilience.

He also revealed that work is underway to establish a permanent Bahamas Red Cross presence in South Andros, aimed at improving response times and strengthening community readiness.

“This is more than a building. It represents trained volunteers on the ground, faster response in emergencies, stronger community preparedness,” he said. “Preparedness must be local. Response must be immediate, and presence must be permanent — whether in Nassau, Abaco, or South Andros.”

Mr Sumner said last week’s passage of legislation enabling the IFRC to base itself physically in The Bahamas marks a turning point for disaster response coordination.

He added that the organisation is now moving into the execution phase of its legal status agreement with the government.

Mr Sumner stressed that the privileges and immunities provided under the new framework are designed to remove logistical barriers during emergencies, not to place Red Cross personnel above the law.

“This idea of privileges and immunities really means that we have the ability to move people and product in the case of a disaster response,” he said. “It doesn’t mean that you are inviolable.”

“You commit a crime — you are still held responsible,” he added.

He said the changes were shaped by lessons from past disasters, when delays in moving relief teams and supplies slowed early response efforts.

Ms Forbes is expected to continue meetings with government officials, Red Cross leadership, volunteers, and community partners over the coming days, and will attend the Bahamas Red Cross Society’s 52nd annual fundraising ball this weekend.



